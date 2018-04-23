You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Idols and pictures of Hindu gods desecrated, set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia; four arrested

India PTI Apr 23, 2018 13:23:11 IST

Ballia: Hindu religious idols were desecrated and pictures set ablaze at a village in Ballia, following which four persons were arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place a few days ago and a case was registered on Saturday evening after a video was shared on a messaging application, they said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Pal Singh said the idols and pictures of the gods were taken out from some houses in the Harijan Basti, Dalit Tola, and set ablaze amid sloganeering.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident against three named and 20 to 25 unnamed persons on a complaint lodged by the district secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, Avinash Soni, he said, adding that four people have been arrested.

The video of the incident at Nagpur village was shared on a Whatsapp group, police said.

The miscreants also defaced the pictures and idols, according to the FIR.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 13:23 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores