Identity Theft: Man 'becomes' collector in MP with morphed pics alongside real IAS officers, Union Cabinet ministers

A youth has been arrested by Jabalpur police for impersonating an IAS officer and disseminating fabricated images on social media platforms.

The imposter, claiming to be the Narsinghpur collector, deceitfully shared photographs of himself on various social networks, showcasing him assuming the role of the collector and receiving accolades from junior colleagues.

After the images went viral, the details reached Narsinghpur Collector Riju Bafna. Following a thorough investigation, the counterfeit actions of the young man were unearthed.

During the interrogation, it has been disclosed that the accused edited himself in images alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several others, subsequently uploading them onto his social media profile.

The suspect was identified as Rahul Giri, hailing from Gondia in Maharashtra. Upon seizing his mobile device, a plethora of images featuring politicians and officials have been discovered.

The suspect utilized photo editing software to fabricate these photographs, ingeniously extracting images from the Facebook page of the Narsinghpur collector.

With his photo-editing skills, he created a convincing portrayal that could easily mislead individuals into believing that Rahul Giri had been appointed as the Narsinghpur Collector, replacing Riju Bafna.

The accused disclosed his aspiration to pursue a career as an IAS officer. However, due to limited academic attainment, he couldn’t become one.

In an attempt to indulge his interest, he ventured into the world of photo editing, sharing his creations on social media platforms, masquerading as an IAS officer.

Apart from portraying himself as the Narsinghpur Collector, Rahul also claimed to be an Additional Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

One image depicted Rahul Giri engaging in conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Subsequent to his apprehension, the police have called Rahul Giri’s parents to Jabalpur for further inquiry.

The cops are diligently investigating the extent of the suspect’s fraudulent social media activities, ascertaining whether he gained any undue advantages from his deceptive methods.