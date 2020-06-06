IDE Madras University Result: Institute of Distance Education declares result for MBA December 2019 exam; check score on ideunom.ac.in

IDE Madras University Result | The Institute of Distance Education (IDE), University of Madras, today (Saturday, 6 June) declared the MBA December 2019 Examination Result on its website ideunom.ac.in. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result by entering their enrolment number.

How to check Madras University IDE MBA December 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit Madras University IDE official website - ideunom.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, below the latest event section, click on the link that reads, "IDE - MBA DECEMBER 2019 EXAMINATION RESULTS PUBLISHED ON 06-06-2020"

Step 3: Key in your enrollment number and press submit

Step 4: Your Madras University IDE MBA 2019 result will be displayed on the screen with your score

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check the IDE, University of Madras, MBA December 2019 exam results.

According to a report by TOI, IDE, University of Madras, on Monday, 1 June, has announced UG/Diploma/Cert./CLIS/BLIS/MLIS degree exam results. These examinations were also conducted in December last year.

Institute of Distance Education was developed by University of Madras in 1981. IDE currently offers 15 Undergraduate Courses, 20 Postgraduate Courses under CBCS Pattern, 16 Diploma Courses and 12 Certificate Courses.

As per the official website of IDE, Madras University, admissions are made throughout the year for all the 63 programmes in two streams namely Academic Year Admissions and Calendar Year Admissions.