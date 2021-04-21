The selection process will consist of preliminary screening and shortlisting which will be based on the eligibility criteria, qualifications, experience

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has opened applications for Chief Data Officer and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official site - idbibank.in.

The last application date is 3 May. Also, candidates can only apply for any one post as per eligibility criteria.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website - idbibank.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ link

3. Check the advertisement ‘Appointment of Expert – Information Technology (IT) & CISO (Contract Basis)’

4. After checking the eligibility criteria, download the application form

5. Fill in the required details and submit the form

6. Save a copy. If required, take a printout

Following are the vacancy details and eligibility criteria:

- Chief Data Officer (1 Post): Candidate must have overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks. Applicants must also have 8 to 10 years of working experience in IT Projects on Data warehouse/ Data Governance

- Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance (1 Post): Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks. Out of the total experience, the candidate must have 8 to 10 years working experience in IT Projects on Project Management/ IT risk management/ IT Audit or similar compliance functions.

- Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels) (1 Post): Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT project related to banking channels such as Mobile Banking/ Internet Banking/ ATM/ Payment systems/ Cards/ UPI/ IMPS/ Wallets/ POS.

- Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) (1 Post): Overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks, out of which 8 to 10 years working in IT Projects related to Digital Technologies such as DevOps/ Cloud/ APIs/ Innovation (AI/ ML/ Blockchain/ RPA/ Bots, etc.)/web applications using the latest technologies.

- Chief Information Security Officer (1 Post): Overall work experience of 20 years preferably in Banking of which at least 15 years should be in the domain area and the last 10 years in Information Security field in Supervisory Role.

- Head – Digital Banking (1 Post): Overall work experience of 20 years preferably in the Banking sector of which at least 10 to 12 years should be in the domain area and the last 10 years in Digital Banking field in Supervisory Role.

The selection process will consist of preliminary screening and shortlisting which will be based on the eligibility criteria, qualifications and experience that will be submitted with the applications.

Under the respective post, only shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview. For further selection, applicants who only qualify in interview and secure high in the merit list will be shortlisted.