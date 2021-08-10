IDBI Bank Jobs 2021: Apply for 920 executive posts at idbibank.in; check steps to apply here

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 920 Executive posts in the IDBI bank. The test is scheduled to be conducted on 5 September in online mode.

IDBI has opened its application window for various contract-based Executive posts for its different branches and offices. The online registration process will close on 18 August. Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IDBI https://idbibank.in/.

Meanwhile, the process to edit the application form and online fee payment will also end on 18 August.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 920 Executive posts in the IDBI bank. The test is scheduled to be conducted on 5 September in online mode.

Applicants should note that the contract period for the job will be for one year. There is also a possibility of a two-year extension which will solely be based on satisfactory performance, fulfillment of required e-learning certifications, and the availability of vacancies.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for IDBI Executive posts:

- Go to the official website, https://idbibank.in/

- Search and click on the ‘Careers’ link that is available on the homepage

- As a new page opens, click on the ‘Current Opening’ link shown on the screen

- Following this, candidates need to open a link that reads ‘Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract – 2021-22’

- Applicants need to fill in all details and upload the required documents as asked

- Finally, candidates have to pay registration fees and click on submit

- Keep a copy of the application for future use or reference (if required)

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should be between 20 to 25 years of age. They must also have graduated with a minimum of 55 percent from a recognised university/college or board, however, for SC/ST/PWD category it is 50 percent.

Selection process:

Applicants will be selected on the basis of an online test which will be for 90 minutes. A total of 150 questions will be asked in the written test from Reasoning, English, and Quantitative Aptitude. Finally, the selected candidates will receive a monthly payment of Rs 29,000.

Along with various contract-based Executive posts, IDBI has also commenced the application process for a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). This diploma course involves nine months of classroom studies at campus and three months of internship at IDBI Bank’s branches.