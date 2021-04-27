Once released, aspirants can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu. The Council of the Institute will conduct the exam on 8 May

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) admit card tomorrow, 28 April.

Once released, aspirants can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu. The Council of the Institute will conduct the exam on 8 May.

As per the official advertisement, the admit cards will be issued 10 days prior to the test.

Once released, students can follow these simple steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website: icsi.edu

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link once it is active

3. Login using your Registration Number and Password

4. Hall ticket will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card and print a copy

It is advised that each candidate should verify all the details mentioned in his/her admit card like name, photograph, signature, admission number, date and timings of test, etc.

In case of any problem or help required, he/she can approach ICSI CSEET@icsi.edu or visit: support.icsi.edu.

At the time of starting the online exam, a candidate is required to display the Admit Card along with a valid ID Proof (PAN / Aadhaar or any other valid Government ID). The proctor will verify the admit card before the commencement of the exam.

It will be held through the Remote Proctored mode and candidates are not required to visit the exam centres.

The aspirant can take the test through their desktop or laptop from a convenient place.

Taking CSEET through a smartphone or any other mobile is not allowed. Keeping in mind the safety of the candidates, the institute has canceled the Viva Voce portion for the CSEET.