ICSI to declare result of company secretary foundation exam today; check score at www.icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary (CS) foundation exam result on 21 February. Candidates will be able to check their result by entering their roll number and the 17 digit registration number on the official website – www.icsi.edu.

The candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 percent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the foundation programme.

The subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement will also be published soon. However, ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

Here is how to check your score in the ICSI CS foundation exam 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

The computer-based examination was held on 29 and 30 December, 2018. Paper 1 on business environment and law and Paper 2 on business management, ethics and entrepreneurship took place on the first day, whereas Paper 3 on business economics and Paper 4 on fundamentals of accounting and auditing took place on the second day.

After the declaration of results, the ICSI will also publish a notification regarding the verification of marks. Candidates will be allowed to seek marks verification in all subjects. Usually, the deadline given for this process is within 30 days from the date of declaration of results.

