ICSI reopens enrolment window for CS December 2021 exam; get all details here
The enrolment window for the CS December 2021 exam for Executive and Professional programs has been reopened by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
Candidates, who missed the deadline earlier, can now apply for ICSI CS December 2021 exam by visiting the official website of ICSI at https://www.icsi.edu/.
Here is the procedure to apply for the CS exam:
- Visit the official website https://www.icsi.edu/
- Go to the student section available on the homepage
- Click on the link that reads, “Interested in CS course”
- Now, register yourself for the CS exam
- Fill in the required details asked in your form
- Complete the form and submit. Keep a copy for future reference
Click here for direct link to enroll in ICSI CS.
According to an official notice, the enrollment window will remain open till 2 pm on 12 November. While the window for change, which includes change in the centre, medium, and module, will remain closed as long as the enrollment window is open.
The facility for making changes in the form will be revived from 3 pm onwards on 12 November. Candidates must note that the window for making changes will only be open till 20 November after which, no changes will be entertained.
Students, who want to apply for the December 2021 exam session online, may do so by paying a late examination enrollment fee. They may also apply for the addition of module by paying a late fee.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of ICSI for more information and further updates on the upcoming exam.
