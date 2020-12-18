ICSI releases CS Foundation admit card 2020; steps to download hall ticket from icsi.edu

The CS Foundation 2020 exam will be conducted by ICSI on 26 and 27 December

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2020 for December session on its official website icsi.edu. To download the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter registration number.

According to Careers 360, the CS Foundation 2020 exam will be conducted by ICSI on 26 and 27 December. Along with the ICSI CS Foundation admit card, students appearing for the exam will be required to carry a valid identity card for verification.

After the culmination of the exam, candidates will be required to get the signature of invigilator on their admit card.

As per the report by NDTV, candidates appearing for the examination will be required to follow all the guidelines issued by the institute in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates will have to maintain social distancing, use face mask and carry sanitiser along with them at the exam centre.

The exam will be held in computer-based test mode and will be conducted in batches of one hour thirty minutes each. There will be a total of four papers.

How to download ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme (CBE), December, 2020 Examination"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter 17-digit registration number and text shown on the page.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2020 will be open on the webpage.

Step 6: Check the details on the hall ticket before saving and taking a print out.

Candidates can download the ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2020 by clicking here or copying the URL (http://103.253.70.12:8180/OnlineAdmitCard/OnlineAdmitCardDownloadAction_onlineAdmitCardPage.action) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar.