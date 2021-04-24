ICSI CSEET to be conducted on 8 May; check details at icsi.edu
The exam will be conducted through remote proctored mode and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes
The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be held on 8 May.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, ICSI has decided not to conduct this exam in offline mode. Instead, it will be held through remote proctored mode. Candidates can undertake the test in their homes.
The exam cannot be taken through a smartphone or a tablet.
The institute has also cancelled the viva for CSEET this year. The admit cards will be released 10 days prior to the exam.
Examination:
There will be 200 marks for 2 hours examination. It will have 140 objective type multiple choice answer questions. The syllabus includes:
1. Business Communication
2. Economic and Business Environment
3. Current Affairs
4. Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
5. Presentation & Communication Skills
It is mandatory to pass the CSEET to take admission in the Executive Programme of Company Secretary course.
Each candidate is required to score a minimum of 40 percent in Paper 1 and Paper 2, respectively. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers. A candidate cannot leave the test till its submission and no breaks are allowed in between.
Eligibility for Company Secretary Course:
1) A candidate must have passed the CSEET. The result should not be older than one year
2) H/She should have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognised education board
Applicants are advised to make use of the study material present on the official website www.icsi.edu.
