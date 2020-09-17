ICSI CSEET Result 2020: Company Secretary Executive entrance exam scores declared, check icsi.edu

To qualify for the executive programme, CSEET candidates must score at least 40% of marks in each paper, and a minimum of 50% in all papers combined

ICSI CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has on Thursday declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 results on its website — icsi.edu.

Candidates can now check and download their score from the official website.

The first CSEET 2020 was conducted on 27 and 30 August. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the test was conducted in remote proctored online mode, which means, the applicants were allowed to writer the exams from their respective homes.

Reports said that ICSI has released the individual candidates' subject-wise break up of marks.

The Institute has also said that no physical copy or marks statement will be issued to the candidates who have appeared for the exam.

Reports also said that candidates will be required to enter their CSEET registration number and date of birth to check their ICSI 2020 result.

To qualify, candidates should get a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper. They should also secure a minimum of 50 percent in aggregate, Careers 360 reported.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a total of 77.24 percent candidates have qualified the exam which is mandatory for admission to the executive programme.

ICSI is expected to conduct the next CSEET on 21 November. Candidates can register on the website icsi.edu by 27 October.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSE- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to login using your CSEET registration number (Unique ID) and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET result 2020 will appear on your screen. Check, download and get a print out.

Here's the direct link to check the result.