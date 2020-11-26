ICSI CSEET November 2020 exam result declared; check subject-wise score and qualifying status at icsi.edu

The ICAI CSEET 2020 was conducted on 21 and 22 November during which candidates had to take the test through laptop or desktop at home

ICSI CSEET result 2020 has been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Thursday (26 November). Candidates who have appeared for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2020 exam can check their score and qualifying status at icsi.edu.

Along with the result, the ICSI has also released a subject-wise break-up of marks of each candidate. To qualify the ICSI CSEET November 2020, candidates should obtain at least 40 percent marks in each of the four papers and a minimum of 50 percent in aggregate.

The ICAI CSEET 2020 was conducted on 21 and 22 November. ICAI has said that the students who have appeared for the exam will not be receiving any physical copy of the e-result and e-mark sheet.

The exam was conducted in remote proctored mode during which the candidates had to take the test through laptop or desktop at home.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET Result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet."

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET November 2020 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check your score, total and qualifying status before saving and taking a print out.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET 2020 result