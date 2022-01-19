ICSI CSEET January 2022 results out at icsi.edu; check direct link here

It is to be noted that the ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the formal Result-cum-Marks Statement to applicants. However, candidates can download the marks statement from the official website

The results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 session have been put out by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, 19 January on its official website. Applicants can check and download their results through ICSI’s site - https://icsi.edu.

The Institute had conducted the CSEET January 2022 exam on 8 and 10 January this year.

ICSI CSEET result 2022: Follow the below steps to check the result

Visit ICSI’s official website - https://icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on CSEET 2022 result link

Login on the ICSI portal by entering registration number and date of birth

The result of CSEET January 2022 exam will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the ICSI CSEET result and take a printout for further reference

Direct link to check the ICSI CSEET result 2022.

View the official notice for results here.

It is to be noted that the ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the formal Result-cum-Marks Statement to applicants. However, candidates can download the marks statement from the official website. Applicants can also check the subject-wise break-up of marks on the ICSI's website.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India has also released the results of the Company Secretary Foundation December 2021 exam on its website. The exam was held on 3 and 4 January this year.

The tentative schedule for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional June 2022 exams has also been released on the official website. The ICSI will conduct the CS Executive June 2022 exam from 1 to 9 June. The Professional exam will be held from 1 to 10 June and the CS Foundation exam will take place on 15 and 16 June.

View the CS June 2022 Professional and Executive exam date sheet here.

View the CS June 2022 Foundation exam date sheet here.

For more details regarding exam timings, syllabus and course structure, applicants are advised to visit the official website of ICSI - https://icsi.edu.