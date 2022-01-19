ICSI CSEET January 2022, CS Foundation 2021 results expected at 4 pm; check scores at www.icsi.edu
The CSEET January 2022 exam was conducted by the ICSI on 8 and 10 January this year, and the CS Foundation December 2021 exam was held on 3 and 4 January, 2022
The results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 is expected to be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ISCI) today, 19 January. Candidates can view their CSEET January 2022 results at the official website at www.icsi.edu.
According to an official notification by the ICSI, the results are expected to be out at 4 pm today. The results of the CS Foundation December 2021 exam will also be out at the same time. The subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available to candidates.
Steps to view ICSI CSEET results:
- Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu
- Click on the link for the CS Foundation and CSEET results that is given on the page
- Enter the required details to login to the ICSI portal
- The ICSI result will be visible on your screen
- Check your results and save a copy of the ISCI results 2022 for future reference
According to the notification, the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET and CS Foundation December 2021 exam will be available for downloading immediately after the result declaration. The institute has also clarified that no physical copy of the marks statement will be issued to applicants.
View the ICSI notification here.
The ICSI has also put out the tentative schedule for the June 2022 CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams on its official website. According to the schedule, the CS Executive exams will be held from 1 to 9 June, while the Professional exam will be conducted from 1 to 10 June. And the Foundation exams will be held on 15 and 16 June, as per the official schedule.
For more details related to the course structure, syllabus and other details, candidates can keep visiting the official website of the ICSI.
