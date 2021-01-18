ICSI CSEET 2021 results to be declared today, download scores at icsi.edu

ICSI has mentioned that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, 18 January, on its official website. Candidates who had given the examination will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on 9 January and 10 January.

As per ICSI's official notification, the result, along with the individual candidate's subjectwise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute website.

ICSI has further stated that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of the result so that candidates can download it for their reference, use and records. ICSI has mentioned that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

Here's how to check the ICSI CSEET results 2020 on the website after it is declared:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, they need to click on the link that reads, "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet."

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to key in their credentials and login.

Step 4: The CSEET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to download the result for future reference.

As per a report in The Times of India, candidates are advised to visit the official website after 2 pm to check and download the result.