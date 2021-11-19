ICSI CSEET 2021: Results released at isci.edu; check direct link to download here

The CS exams for the session of December 2020 for Executive, Foundation and Professional programmes will now be held in December and in the month of January

The results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at 4 pm today, 19 November. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download their result at the official website of the ICSI at https://icsi.edu/.

Methodical procedure to check the ICSI CSEET 2021 result is as follows

- Visit the official website at https://icsi.edu/

- Click on link that for CSEET result November 2021

- Key in your details such as registration number and date of birth

- Login and check the subject-wise marks and result

- Download your CSEET 2021 result for future use

Direct link to view result is here - https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E2230KE4BF3/

In order to qualify the test, candidates should have secured at least 40 percent marks in all four papers and an aggregate of 50 percent marks.

Candidates can also download the online mark sheet for the exam. Mark sheets will include a subject-wise break up of marks secured by a candidate. A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive Entrance Test will also be available on the official website after the results of candidates are declared. However, candidates will not be provided with a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam was conducted on 13 November through remote proctored mode. Due to technical issues, certain students were not able to appear successfully in the examination and ICSI gave them another chance by conducting a re-test on 14 November. Candidates who failed to appear on 14 November also were not given another option to appear in the test.

The CS exams for the session of December 2020 for Executive, Foundation and Professional programmes will now be held in December and in the month of January.

Exam for CS Professional and Executive course will be conducted on from 21 to 30 December. The timing of the CS examination is from 2 pm and will end at 5 pm.

CS Foundation exam will be a computer-based test conducted through remote proctoring and will be held on 3 and 4 January.