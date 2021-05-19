The exam was held through remote proctored mode on 8 May

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 tomorrow, 20 May at 3 pm. The result will have individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks. It will be available on the official website. The institute will not send any hard copies to candidates and only e-result will be available.

The exam was held through remote proctored mode on 8 May. Some candidates could not appear for the test owing to technical difficulties. For such candidates, a re-test was conducted on 10 May. Those who could not appear even for the 10 May exam were marked absent.

Once declared, aspirants can follow these steps to check and download the result:

Visit the website On the homepage, click on the result link Log in using credentials The scorecard will be displayed on the screen Check it. Download the result and take a printout

Usually, the exam is held at various exam centres throughout the country. But this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was conducted through online mode. To facilitate students, the viva voice portion of the test has already been cancelled.

Candidates will be marked for 200 numbers. Here is the breakdown of marks:

Business Communication - 50 marks

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning - 50 marks

Economic and Business Environment - 50 marks

Current Affairs and Presentation & Communication Skills - 50 marks

Total marks – 200

Those seeking admission to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary course must pass the CSEET exam. A candidate also must have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised educational board.