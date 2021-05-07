Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, CSEET 2021 is being conducted through the remote proctored mode instead of being held at test centres

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021, conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), is scheduled to be held tomorrow, 8 May through Remote Proctored mode. Candidates, appearing for the exam, will receive the batch timings, user id and password on their registered email id and mobile number. Before the commencement of the exam, it is mandatory for every student to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) on their laptop or desktop through which they will be appearing for the CSEET.

Aspirants can follow these steps to download SEB:

Click on the link Now, enter the CSEET registration number and date of birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button A new page will open. Remove the pop-up blocker and click on the ‘Download’ link Double click the ‘SEBLite’ to start the installation Follow the steps by clicking ‘Next’ Click on YES to continue Enter your login credentials, confirm attendance and sign in

Check other important instructions here:

Candidates are required to log in at least 15 minutes before the exam They must download their admit card from the official website It is not allowed to use a calculator, pen or paper to solve the logical part A candidate must not use earphones or headphones. Instead, microphones can be used After logging in, a candidate cannot use the mobile phone. For any query, he/she may use the chat-box available Webcam and microphone should be kept open while taking the exam Use of mobile hotspots is prohibited A candidate must carry the admit card in printed form and also an original photo identity proof during the exam No candidate will be allowed to leave before the completion of 90 minutes of the exam

About CSEET

Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, CSEET 2021 is being conducted through the remote proctored mode instead of being held at test centres. Candidates will be continuously monitored through audio-video mode by a supervisor who is known as Proctor. This time, the viva voce portion has been removed from the test. Passing CSEET is compulsory for those who are seeking registration to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course.