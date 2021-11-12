ICSI CSEET 2021: Exam to be held on 13 November; check detailed guidelines here

The ICSI has warned candidates that they will be monitored throughout the two hour test and resorting to any unfair means will lead to their exam being cancelled

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 will be held tomorrow, 13 November, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Applicants who are appearing for the remote-proctored test can view the exam guidelines and download their admit card from the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/.

As per the official notice, applicants need to download the compulsory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) beforehand on the laptop/desktop which will be used for the exam. The download link for the SEB is available in the official notice.

Candidates can give the test on their laptop/desktop only. The user id, password and batch timings of the CSEET 2021 exam will be communicated to the applicants separately by SMS or email.

Applicants have to login, with the credentials sent to their phone or email, at least 30 minutes before the start of the CSEET 2021 exam. No person will permitted to appear in the paper 15 minutes after the start of the exam, or finish it before 90 minutes have passed from the start of the test.

The ICSI has warned candidates that they will be monitored throughout the two hour test and resorting to any unfair means will lead to their exam being cancelled.

Applicants also need to be ready with a valid identity proof and their hall ticket before the start of the paper. The admit card can be downloaded from the website of the ICSI.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET 2021 hall ticket:

― Visit the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/

― Search and click on the link for CSEET 2021 hall ticket

― Enter the required details to login to the portal

― The ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card will appear on your screen

― Save and download a copy of the CSEET hall ticket for future use

Direct link for CSEET admit card:

https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/app/E2230KE4BF3/

The CSEET 2021 will test the applicant on Current Affairs as well as Presentation and Communication Skills, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Economic, Business Communication and Business Environment. The four papers of the exam will carry a weightage of 50 marks each, with each paper comprising of 35 questions.