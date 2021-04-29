Candidates will have to submit their credentials correctly including registration numbers and date of birth

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 admit card is likely to be released today, 29 April. Once released, applicants can download the hall tickets after logging in on the official website. Candidates will have to submit their credentials correctly including registration numbers and date of birth.

Meanwhile, the official body of CSEET, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), will release the admit card on the website of the institute.

Once released, students can follow these simple steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: Log in with the correct credentials i.e CSEET registration numbers, or unique ID, and date of birth

Step 3: After submitting the required details, click on the admit card link

Step 4: Download the CSEET admit card for May 2021

Step 5: Keep a hard for further need or reference (if required)

Exam Details: It will be held for 200 marks with nearly 140 questions asked during the exam. It is going to be conducted in a computer-based MCQ-type question pattern. The duration of the test is two hours. The exam is scheduled to be held on 8 May as a remote-proctored online exam.

Earlier, it was to be conducted as a centre-based test, but due to the COVID-19 surge in the country, the executive entrance test will be held through candidates’ laptops or desktops from home.

Meanwhile, applicants, who are willing to opt-out from the exam can carry forward their candidature to July, they will have to submit a declaration in a prearranged format by 3 May.