ICSI CSEET 2020: Admit card for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test released on icsi.edu

The examination will be held in online remote proctored mode and candidates will have to take the test on a laptop or desktop computer from their home. Students will not be allowed to take the exam through smartphones or tablets

ICSI CSEET 2020 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CSEET admit card 2020 on its official website icsi.edu.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, ICSI will conduct Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on 21 November.

A report by NDTV said that all the candidates who have qualified or appeared in the Class 12 examination or equivalent qualifying test are eligible to appear for ICSI CSEET 2020.

The Viva Voce portion stands removed for the upcoming CSEET since it is being conducted in remote proctored mode.

Steps to download ICAI CSEET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to The Institute of Company Secretaries of India's official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to click on the link that reads, "Download admit card for CSEET scheduled to be held on 21st November 2020".

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Press the login button.

Step 6: The ICSI CSEET admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your name and other details mentioned in the hall ticket before saving and taking a printout.

Candidates can visit the direct link to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2020 on their devices by copying the following URL, pasting it on the web browser's address bar, and pressing enter. The URL is: https://admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E2223KF6351/

The CSEET exam will be 200 marks and feature 140 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper will be divided into four sections of having 35 questions each. The sections include — business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, and current affairs, presentation, and communication skills.