ICSI CS to declare professional, executive exam results on 25 Feb; check details at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968 and looks after promotion, regulation and development of the profession of company secretaries in the country

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CS professional and executive exams on 25 February.

According to the official notification, the result of the Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11 am, while Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 2 pm.

The notification adds that the result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website.

ICSI has stated that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme examination for both old and new syllabus will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by the candidates.

No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

On the other hand, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after the declaration of the result.

"In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within

30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," the notification added.

Here's how to check the ICSE professional, executive programme result:

Step 1: Candidates need to the visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the result link on the homepage and log in using credentials.

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen and candidates can download and take a print out of the result.

