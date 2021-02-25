ICSI CS Professional exam result declared at icsi.edu; executive exam scores to released at 2 pm today

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) exam will be dispatched to the candidates after declaration of the result

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Professional exams 2020 on Thursday, 25 February. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.

According to ICSI, the topper for the Professional Programme (New Syllabus) is Tanya Pradeep Grover, followed by Amandeepsingh Davindersingh Oberoi and Madhu Agarwal.

As per the old syllabus, Sudarshan Vijaykumar Maharshi is the all-India topper. Deepshikha Gupta has come second spot, followed by Sujani Sanjeevi in third.

The institute had conducted the CS Professional exams in December 2020. ICSI will also announce the results of the CS Executive examination 2020 at 2 pm today.

Here's how to check ICSI CS Professional results 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link of ICSI CS result on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to click on the link, "ICSI Examination Professional Result December 2020".

Step 4: Candidates need to login using their credentials and 17-digit registration number.

Step 5: The ICSI CS Professional results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Here is the direct list to check the result

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result.

"In case the physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,” ICSI had earlier said in a statement.