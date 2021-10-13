As per the latest update, the scores for the Professional course will be declared on 13 October, at 11:00 am while the result for the Executive program will be issued at 2:00 pm

The Company Secretary (CS) Foundation, Professional and Executive course results for the June 2021 session will be announced today, 13 October by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Once released, candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.in.

As per the latest update, the scores for the Professional course will be declared on 13 October, at 11:00 am while the result for the Executive program will be issued at 2:00 pm. Finally, the result of the Foundation course will be announced at 4:00 pm later today.

To access their results, candidates are required to fill in the asked credentials such as roll number and password on the official website. No physical mark sheet will be provided by the institute and students will have to download their e-result. However, a hard copy of the marks statement cum result will only be provided to Professional exam candidates.

Steps to check ICSI CS Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the ICSI CS result link that will be made available on the home page

Step 3: As a new login page opens, candidates need to key in the details such as roll number and name

Step 4: Then, click on ‘Login’. Within a few seconds, the ICSI CS result for the selected course will appear on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the result properly and download the same

Step 6: Keep a printout of the ICSI CS result for future use or reference.

“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” said ICSI in a statement.

For the unversed, the ICSI CS exam for the December session has been scheduled to be conducted from 21 to 30 December. The registration process for the exam is slated to begin today.