ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019: Institute of Company Secretaries of India announces June CS Foundation result; check scores on icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019| The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the ICSI CS Foundation result today (25 July, Thursday). ICSI has declared the result on its official website at icsi.edu. The institute conducted the CS Foundation examination on 8 and 9 June, 2019. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their subject-wise breakup of marks.

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation result June 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Download your e-mark sheet and keep a printout of it for future reference.

On the website, you will see three result related links. Click on any of the links from the following as per your interest:

1) Link to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet

2) Link to see Top 3 Rank Holder’s - Foundation Programme

3) Link for All India Provisional Merit List - Foundation Programme.

The institute said in a statement that no physical copy of ICSI foundation result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates.

As per NDTV, this year the CS December exam will begin on 20 December. The registration for the exam will commence on 26 or 27 August. ICSI has requested the interested students to clear the pre-exam well ahead of time before the registration.