ICSI CS Exam June 2021: Timetable for foundation, executive and professional courses released at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Exam June 2021 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the CS June examination 2021 schedule for Foundation, Executive and Professional (old and new) courses on its official website icsi.edu.

As per the exam time table released by ICSI, CS June 2021 Executive and Professional (old and new syllabus) exam will commence from 1 June. The exams will continue till 10 June. The papers will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.

The ICSI has said that it reserves 11 to 14 June 2021 to meet any exigency. The examination will be held in computer-based test mode.

Click here to check the schedule for ICSI CS Executive and Professional June 2021 exam time table.

The CS June 2021 Foundation exam will be held on 5 and 6 June. Click here to check ICSI CS Foundation June 2021 exam time table.

The CS Executive (old syllabus) exam will end on 8 June, while the new syllabus exam will finish on 9 June. The ICSI CS Professional programme exam for both old and new syllabus will end on 10 June.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates who will not appear, or have opted out from the ICSI CS exam that will be held from 21 to 30 December, 2020, can appear for the ICSI CS June 2021 exam.

The deadline to dill the online application to "opt-out" is set for 15 January, 2021. Application of candidates who opt will be carried forward to ICSI CS June 2021 exam. The exam fee will also be forwarded.