ICSI CS December exam admit card 2020 released at icsi.edu; test to be held at 262 centres

ICSI will conduct the CS foundation/ CSEET, executive, and professional examination 2020 between 21 and 30 December

ICSI CS December 2020 exam admit card has been released on the official website icsi.edu by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who have registered for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) December 2020 can download their hall ticket using their 17 digit registration number to download the hall ticket.

ICSI has released the admit card for both the old and new syllabus examinations. According to a report by The Indian Express, ICSI will conduct the CS foundation/ CSEET, executive, and professional examination 2020 between 21 and 30 December.

The entrance exam will be held at around 262 centres. Candidates will be required to maintain social distancing and cover their nose and mouth with face mask all the time in the exam centre.

Steps to download ICSI CS December exam admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Executive & Professional (Old & New Syllabus) Admit Card : December 2020 Session of Examination.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your ICSI CS registration number.

Step 4: Tap on Get Admit Card.

Step 5: Your ICSI CS December exam admit card 2020 will open on your screen.

Step 6: Check your name and other details mentioned in the hall ticket before saving and taking a print out.

Direct link to download ICSI CS December exam admit card 2020: http://icsi.indiaeducation.net/

A report by NDTV said that candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre in a staggered manner, following COVID-19 protocols. Seating arrangements at each test centre have been increased to ensure that social distancing is followed.

Each hall will have 12 examinees as against 25 in the previous years.