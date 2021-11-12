ICSI CS December 2021: Application edit window reopens on icsi.edu; check details here

Applicants can modify their module, exam centre and module in this duration. No further chances will be given to candidates to alter their data.

The application edit window for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2021 exams has been re-opened today, 12 November, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Applicants can edit the ICSI CS December exams from 3 pm today at the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/.

As per news reports, the application edit window will be open till 11:59 pm on 20 November. Applicants can modify their module, exam centre and module in this duration. No further chances will be given to candidates to alter their data.

The ICSI CS December 2021 exams will be conducted from December 2021 to January 2022. The exams for the ICSI CS Foundation programme will be held on 3 and 4 January. For the Professional (New and Old Syllabus) programme, exams will be held from 21 to 29 December, while the papers for the Executive (Old and New Syllabus) programme will be conducted from 21 to 30 December.

The exams will be conducted by the ICSI from 2 pm to 5 pm. Applicants are requested to keep visiting the official website of the ICSI to gain more details about the exam.

The application edit window was closed from 10 November to 2 pm today, when the enrolment window for the ICSI CS December 2021 was reopened. The enrolment window was reopened for candidates to pay a late examination fee and apply for the additional modules, examination enrolment and exemption due to higher educational qualifications.

The ICSI will hold the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on 13 November in remote-proctored mode. Candidates need to appear for the test on their own laptop/desktop with valid identity proof and CSEET 2021 admit cards. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the CSEET 2021 on devices such as smartphone, tablet and so on.

The exam will test the applicants on Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Business Communication, Current Affairs, Economic and Business Environment and Presentation and Communication Skills.