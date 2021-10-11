ICSI CS 2021: Result date announced for professional, executive, and foundation programs

The result for exams conducted in June will be released this month

The result date of the ICSI CS 2021 examination has been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. According to the official notification released by the ICSI, the result for exams conducted in June will be released this month. The scorecards for the Professional, Executive, and Foundation programs will be released on 13 October at 11.00 am, 2.00 pm, and 4.00 pm, respectively.

Once announced, applicants can check and download their ICSI CS 2021 result by visiting the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/.

As per an earlier notice, the examination for the Executive Program (old and new syllabus) will be conducted between 21 December and 29 December. While exam for Professional Program (old and new syllabus) will be held between 21 December till 30 December.

Another important announcement stated that the submission of the examination enrolment request for the December 2021 session will begin once the result of the June 2021 exam session, held between 10 to 12 August, will be declared.

Once released, June 2021 examination results can be downloaded by following these steps:

- Visit the official website of https://www.icsi.edu/home/

- Click the link saying ‘CS Foundation Program Examination June 2021 Result’

- Enter your registration number and click Submit

- The ICSI CS exam result will be displayed. Download and keep a copy for future reference

Run by the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), is a national professional body that aims to promote as well as regulate the profession of company secretaries in India.