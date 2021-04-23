The institute has further advised students to keep preparing for the exam and said that the study material is available at the official website icsi.edu free of cost

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that there will be no change in the schedule of the Company Secretaries (CS) Examinations slated to be held in June.

The institute has further advised students to keep preparing for the exam. For this, the study material is available at the official website icsi.edu.

Important Announcement pic.twitter.com/pPnML0y358 — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) April 22, 2021

The notification, shared on Twitter, states that in case of adverse scenarios related to COVID-19 , the institute can change this order to suit what is best for the interest of students.

The Foundation Programme exams will be held on 5 and 6 June, while the Executive Programme tests will be conducted from 1 to 10 June.

The exams will be held at various centres across India and also in Dubai. Applicants can check the list of the centres here:

ICSI will dispatch the result-cum-marks statements for the CS examination soon after the declaration of results.

However, in case any candidate does not receive it, h/she can seek a duplicate copy of the same after the payment of Rs 10 per session or each copy. The candidate needs to deposit the fees in cash at ICSI Noida Office or by sending a Demand Draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India’’ payable at New Delhi.

ICSI is the only recognised professional body that develops and regulates the Company Secretaries in India. The institute was established under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India in 1980. It conducts the Company Secretaries (CS) course and has more than 62,000 members and around 3.5 lakh students enrolled.