The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the results of classes 10 and 12 tomorrow, Saturday, 24 July. The results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) will likely be declared by the council around 3 pm tomorrow.

CISCE had cancelled the examinations for both classes 10 and 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be available on the website https://results.cisce.org/. It can also be received by the candidates by sending an SMS to 09248082883. They should type in ICSE/ISC along with their unique id and send it to the aforementioned number to receive their results.

The board has declared that marks awarded to the students this year will not be rechecked. It has cited the reason that the students have been given imputed marks.

In case, the candidates have objections regarding the computation of marks, they need to submit a written application to their respective school. It will then review such applications and forward them to CISCE along with the documents supporting the claims.

Follow these steps to checking your marks:

Step 1: Visit the websites https://cisce.org/ or https://results.cisce.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Results 2021.’ Click on this

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and security key. Click on login

Step 4: Download your ICSE/ISC results 2021

Step 5: Take a printout of the results for future reference