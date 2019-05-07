ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Declared: CISCE announces Class 10, Class 12 results; visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org to check scores

ICSE, ISC Result 2019 Declared| The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 and ICSE Class 10 today (7 May,2019) on its official websites : cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The results for both classes were announced by CISCE's chief executive and secretary, Gerry Arathoon.

Two ICSE Class 10 students- Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Manhar Bansal jointly shared the first rank with 99.60 percent. The second rank was shared by ten students with 99.40 percent marks and the third rank by 24 students with 99.20 percent marks.

Likewise, ICSE Class 12 too had two first rankers- Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Vibha Swaminathan, who both scored 100 percent marks each. With this score, they became the first students to have scored 100 percent marks in the ISC exam. The second spot was shared by 16 students with 99.75 percent and the third rank by 36 students with 99.50 percent marks.

Girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 percent in class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys. As for Class 12, the pass percentage achieved by girls in the examination is 97.84 per cent as against 95.40 per cent of boys.

About 1.76 lakh Class 10 students of the board fared an overall pass percentage of 98.54 percent this year as the western region topped with 99.76 percent followed by southern region at 99.73 percent. Meanwhile for Class 12, the southern region fared the best with a pass percentage of 98.91 as the western region followed with 98.13 percent.

Steps to check Class 10 and 12 scores:

Step 1: Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2019'.

Step 3: Select on the option for ISC Class 12 or ICSE Class 10.

Step 4: Enter the candidate's unique ID, index number and submit the details.

Step 5: The instructions to view the results are provided on the results page. Once the results is accessed, the candidate can take a print copy of it for future reference.

The board scheduled the Class 12 exams 2019 from 4 February to 25 March while Class 10 exams were held from 22 February to 25 March.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.