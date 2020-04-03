ICSE, ISC exams 2020: CISCE warns against fake news, says board neither cancelled papers nor released revised schedule

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has clarified that it has neither cancelled the remaining ICSE and ISC papers nor released any revised schedule for the examinations.

The board issued a statement after four fake documents related to ICSE and ISC board examination 2020 were being widely circulated on social media.

Two of the fake documents were dated 1 April, 2020, and the remaining were from 28 March and 7 February.

The first document dated 1 April falsely mentions that all the remaining papers for ICSE and ISC 2020 examinations have been cancelled due to the 21-day national lockdown. The other document, a fake press release, from the same date, notified revised dates for ICSE (Class 10) examinations from 16 April to 22 April, 2020.

The third document dated 28 March mentioned that the results for ICSE and ISC board examinations will be declared on the basis of six subjects in which students have already appeared.

The fourth document dated 2 February was about the ISC English-I paper.

CISCE has said that for all genuine updates on the examinations, students and parents are advised to visit the official website www.cisce.org.

The 21-day coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government came into effect from 25 March. Following this, CISCE postponed all the remaining ICSE and ISC board examinations.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.