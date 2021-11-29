ICSE Class 10 semester 1 board exams begin today; check details here

The complete result of pass/not passed/compartment will be declared after semester 2, which will be held in March/April 2022

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 first semester board examination has started from 11 am today, 29 November. The first day of ICSE exam will begin with English Language (English Paper I) and the duration of the exam will be one hour. The exams for first semester will continue till 16 December.

Students appearing for the examination can get detailed information on the official website of ICSE.

The exam booklet, which is a question paper-cum-answer booklet, were distributed at 10.50 am as students will be provided an extra time of 10 minutes to read the question paper thoroughly. Students are not allowed to give answers during this time.

The examination will be conducted in the respective school of a candidate and each student is required to bring their ICSE semester 1 admit card to the examination hall.

The ICSE Class 10 first semester examination will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Those candidates who appear in the exam will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet which will have the results of semester 1 examination. The complete result of pass/not passed/compartment will be declared after the examination for semester 2 is conducted. The exams for semester 2 will be held in March/April 2022.

Time-Table for Class 10 Semester 1 examination can be viewed here .

All candidates can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Candidates should carry their own stationery and should adhere to COVID-19 protocols. They must reach the exam venue at least thirty minutes before time to avoid crowding.

Students will be provided with a question paper-cum-answer booklet and they have to key in their unique identification number in the space provided in their booklet. All entries are to be made in blue or black ballpoint pen only.

CISCE is conducting examinations in semester format for the first time. It is mandatory for students to appear in both the semesters and qualify each semester in order to get a certification from Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations.