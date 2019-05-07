ICSE Class 10 Result 2019 Declared: Students register overall pass percentage of 98.54%; western region fares best

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2019 Results Declared | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the results for the ICSE Class 10 result today (Tuesday) at 3 pm on the official websites: cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Of the 1.76 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 98.54 percent cleared it.

The western region topped the 2019 Class 10 ICSE exams with 99.76 percent. The southern region recorded a pass percentage of 99.73 percent, followed by the eastern region with 98.06 percent and the northern region with 97.87 percent.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.95 percent over 98.15 percent.

The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from 22 February to 25 March. The ICSE exams were conducted in 60 subjects, of which 22 are Indian languages and 10 are foreign languages with two classical languages.

Here are the steps to follow to download the result:

Step 1: Visit either of the official websites: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2019'.

Step 3: Select on the option for ICSE Class 10.

Step 4: Enter the candidate's unique ID, index number and submit the details.

Step 5: The instructions to view the results will be provided on the page. Once the results is accessed, the candidate can take a print copy of it for future reference.

In 2018, over 1.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exam . Girls outperformed boys in 2018, when the pass percentage stood at 98.51 percent.

Candidates can apply for rechecking of their papers directly through the CISCE website. However, the online module for submitting the request for recheck of the result will remain open till 13 May.

