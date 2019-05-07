ICSE Class 10 Exam 2019 Results Declared: Students can check scores through alternative methods if official site is slow

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2019 Results | The 2019 results of ICSE Class 10 was declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (Tuesday, 7 May) at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the ICSE board exams can check their results online on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Owing to the extremely high volume of traffic that the official website is likely to see once the results are announced, students can face difficulty in logging in.

Follow LIVE updates on the ICSE, ISC results 2019 here

Temporary glitches are usually fixed soon. And there are quite a few alternative ways through which you can check your scores.

SMS

Students can request for their results via SMS. To get the ICSE results as a text message, students need to write the name of the board, followed by their seven-digit roll number and send it to 09248082883.

For instance: for a Class 10 student with roll number 1234567, he or she needs to send ICSE 1234567 to the number provided.

Alternate websites

Students can also check their results on examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

DigiLocker

The CISCE will make the digitally-signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available through DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. To sign up for the facility, a mobile number will be required. The number will be authenticated after the portal sends an OTP (one-time password), after which the candidate will be able to choose a username and a password.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.