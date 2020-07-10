ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Results 2020 Declared: CISCE releases results of Class 10, Class 12 students at cisce.org, results.cisce.org

The results this year were calculated on a formula of averaging out internal assessment, project work and the few papers that students could appear for.

ICSE 10th / ISC 12th Board Results 2020 DECLARED | The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the results for Class 10th (ICSE) and Class 12th (ISC) for all affiliated schools today (Friday, 10 July). The board made the results live on its official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.

The CISCE had informed on Thursday the time and date of result declaration.

Students can easily download their results by following these steps:

Step 1: After logging on to either of the two websites of the board: www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, click on Results 2020.

Step 2: Select ICSE for Class 10, or ISC for Class 12 as applicable from the course option.

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and the Captcha text shown on the screen. These details can be found on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on submit and download your results following instructions given on the website.

Steps to access digital marksheet through DigiLocker

1) Open DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in or mobile application.

2) First-time users will have to signup. Already registered users can directly log in.

3) On the dashboard, click on 'import documents'.

4) Choose 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' from the list of issuing authority.

5) Choose ICSE from the select list to view ICSE result 2020 Class 10th marksheet.

6) Enter UID, index number and other details.

7) Click on the submit button and cisce.org 10th result 2020 digital marksheet will start to download.

The results this year were calculated on a formula of averaging out internal assessment, project work and the few papers that students could appear for, before a nationwide lockdown was announced.

According to CISCE, the following three factors were taken into account.

The average of a student’s best three papers marks in board examination. For papers that had to be cancelled, the board will take internal assessment (for 10th class)/ project and practical work into account (for 12th class). Percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the internal assessment of the papers that were held.

"The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the papers which have an internal assessment component is limited to the internal assessment marks in the papers and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the papers that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three papers. While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability," CISCE had said in its notification.

The board also revealed the algorithm it used for calculation of the marks. The same can be accessed here.

