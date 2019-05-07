ICSE 10 Result 2019 Toppers: Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria, Muktsar's Manhar Bansal share top spot with 99.60%

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2019 Results | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the results for the ICSE Class 10 exams today (Tuesday) on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the Class 10 ICSE exams with 99.60 percent.

In 2018, the pass percentage was 98.51 percent. Out of 1.76 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 98.54 percent cleared it.

The CISCE held the Class 10 2019 exams from 22 February to 25 March.

Follow LIVE updates on the ICSE, ISC results 2019 here

Here are the steps to follow to download the result:

Step 1: Visit either of the official websites: cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2019'.

Step 3: Select on the option for ICSE Class 10.

Step 4: Enter the candidate's unique ID, index number and submit the details.

Step 5: The instructions to view the results will be provided on the page. Once the results is accessed, the candidate can take a print copy of it for future reference.

Over 1.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exams last year. Candidates can apply for rechecking of their papers directly through the CISCE website. However, the online module for submitting the request for recheck of the result will remain open till 13 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.