Several states in India are seeing a rise in cases of black fungus - or 'Mucormycosis' - infection in people diagnosed with COVID-19 . Such infections are emerging two weeks after a person has recovered from COVID-19 . Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released guidelines for screening, diagnosing and managing this infection. Mucormycosis, according to the ICMR, is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that hamper their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

In an interview with Firstpost, Dr Mala V Kaneria, infectious diseases consultant at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, said "Mucormycosis is an uncommon infection, which is caused by mold from the family called Mucorales. This fungus is present everywhere and occurs mostly by inhalation where it enters the sinuses and lungs, or it can enter the body if a person has a burn, cut or abrasion on the skin."

She added that the correlation between COVID-19 and Mucormycosis isn't surprising, as the biggest risk factors for the black fungus infection are uncontrolled diabetes, and steroids, which are known to suppress immunity but are also being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

To eliminate this infection, it is important to quickly diagnose the patient as it can be aggressive and life-threatening. It affects the sinuses, eyes and can even spread to the brain. If it affects the eyes, the patient may have to undergo evisceration (disembowelment of the eye), in spite of treatment. A patient is given a combination therapy of antifungal medication and cerebral or surgical debridement.

You could have Mucormycosis if you experience a blackish or bloody discharge from your nose, pain in your cheekbones or pain/numbness/swelling on your face; toothache, chest pain and blurred vision are some of the other Mucormycosis symptoms.

What are the symptoms?

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

Headache

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Blood in vomit

Altered mental status

Who is most at risk?

Uncontrolled diabetes

Immunosuppression by steroids

Prolonged ICU stay

Comorbidities post-transplant/malignancy

Kidney disease

Cancer

Heart disease

How to prevent the infection

Use a mask if visiting a dusty construction site

Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts and gloves while handling soil.

Maintain personal hygiene

ICMR's things to-do

Control hyperglycemia

Monitor blood glucose level post- COVID-19

Use steroids judiciously - correct timing, dose and duration

Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

ICMR's things not-to-do