ICMAI exam 2020: Date sheet for CMA intermediate and final examination released on icmai.in

ICMAI CMA 2020| The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the date sheet for CMA intermediate and final exam 2020 on its website - icmai.in. The examinations will be conducted between 10 and 17 December.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the intermediate exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while the final exams will be held in from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates opt to write the exam in India will have to fill the online application and pay the requisite amount. Those opting for overseas centres will have to apply offline and send the application along with a demand draft of the required application amount.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the online application process for the exams is open till 10 October. Both the intermediate and final exams have been merged this year.

The admit card, or hall ticket, will be released on the official website a few days before the exam.

The syllabus of the exam has also been uploaded on the official website.

The notification said that students who have submitted examination form for the intermediate and final examinations for June 2020 session are allowed to add their group with payment of differential examination fee for appearing in December 2020 exam.

The fee for Group 1 intermediate exam is Rs 1,200 and Group 2 is Rs 2,400 for centres in India. For overseas centres exam fee for both the groups is $90.

Those appearing for Group 1 final exam in inland centres will have to pay Rs 1,400, while Group 2 will be required to pay Rs 2,800. For overseas centres for both the groups of the final exam is $100.