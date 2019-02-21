ICMAI December 2018 results to be announced today; check your CMA exam scores at examicai.in

ICMAI December 2018 results – The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the results for its December 2018 term on Thursday. The results will be announced for foundation, intermediate, and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams.

The candidates can check their results on the official website – examicai.in, and examicmai.org. The results will be available by 2 pm, the body announced.

How to check your results

Step 1: Go to any of the two websites: examicai.in, and examicmai.org

Step 2: Click on 'check your result online'

Step 3: Enter your credentials – registration or identification number – and your results will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and take a print out for future use.

For candidates with new registrations (after 2012), the identification number is in the format such as EF0000001234, SF0000000123, NF0000000123. In order to qualify the CMA, December 2018 term exam, aspirants need to obtain minimum marks given by ICMAI. They need to score at least 40 percent marks in each paper of the group and a minimum 50 percent marks in non-exempted papers of the group.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.