ICMAI CMA December 2021: Hall tickets out at icmai.in; check details here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has put out the hall tickets for the Cost Management Accounting (CMA) December 2021 exam. Candidates can download the ICMAI CMA December 2021 admit cards from the official website at https://icmai.in/.

The CMA intermediate and final exams will be conducted in an online mode from 8 to 15 December, as per the official schedule. Presently, the link for the ICMAI CMA hall tickets is not working. However, once the technical difficulties have been resolved, applicants can download their CMA December 2021 admit cards.

Here’s how to check and download ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2021

Go to The ICMAI's official website - https://icmai.in/

On the homepage, click on the link for the Examinations section given on the ICMAI page

Select the option for ICMAI admit card and the choose present registration number

A new page will appear where candidates have to enter the required login details

The ICMAI CMA December 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the CMA December 2021 admit card

Keep a hard copy of the ICMAI hall ticket for further need

Candidates must note that the Institute will not release hard copies of ICMAI CMA December 2021 admit cards under any circumstances. They have to download the admit card from the ICMAI website.

The hall ticket will include details such as the name and roll number of the applicant, signature, photograph of the applicant, name and address of allotted exam centre and so on.

The ICMAI CMA hall ticket is a mandatory document to attend for the examination. Candidates will not be allowed into the exam centre without it.

The ICMAI CMA December 2021 exam will be held in two sessions. The ICMAI Intermediate course papers will be conducted from 10 am to 1pm while the Final course exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In case of any issues in downloading the hall tickets, applicants need to contact ICMAI to resolve the issue.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of ICMAI.