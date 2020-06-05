ICICI, HDFC Bank among others revise working hours; here is a list of new bank timings applicable across India during lockdown

The lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 has entered its fifth phase on 1 June. Banks have been operational since the lockdown first came into effect on 25 March. People have been following guidelines and maintaining social distance at branches.

The government has provided several relaxations to people in the current version of the lockdown, also known as Unlock 1, as restaurants, malls and religious places get ready to open up. To ensure the safety of staff and customers, banks across the country have changed timings. Banks are working with reduced staff and people have been asked to use digital modes instead of visiting the branches.

ICICI Bank: Branches will be open from Monday to Saturday 10 am to 2 pm. The bank will not be operational on second and fourth Saturdays. It will be closed on all Sundays.

According to a report by Economic Times, ICICI Bank has through SMS, informed its customers that all its branches will remain open albeit with reduced staff. “For same reason, our contact centre will also function with reduced staff. We urge you to stay safe and bank from home using iMobile/Internet Banking for all essential banking services,” the bank said.

ICICI has also informed its customers that there is a possibility of delay in the delivery of cards, cheque books.

HDFC Bank: The branches of this bank will be 10 am to 2 pm. HDFC has said that its branches are working but with reduced staff strength. It has said that services, including passbook updates and foreign currency purchase, have been withdrawn temporarily.

To reduce crowding at branches, the bank has asked customers to use cheque drop boxes. It has also asked customers to use digital platforms. HDFC also said that there may be a delay in cheque clearance, availability of cash at ATMs, delivery of bank cards, statements, cheques and redemptions.

HSBC: In line with other banks, HSBC has also revised its branch timings due to COVID-19. Branches will be functional from 10 am to 2 pm.

The bank has said that during this period, access to lockers in the operational branches will be available only on Mondays.

Axis Bank: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Axis Bank branches will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday, except the second and fourth Saturdays.

YES Bank: Customers of YES Bank have been informed via SMS that the branches of the bank will be functional from 10 am to 2 pm. The Economic Times report mentions that YES Bank has asked its account holders to use digital banking services.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Branches will be operational from 10 am to 2 pm. The bank via SMS has asked customers to use digital mode of banking.