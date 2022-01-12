ICAR Technician recruitment 2021: Registration date for 641 posts extended; check details, direct link here

Through this recruitment drive, the institute will fill a total of 641 Technician posts (T-1) in Pay Level-3 in the organisation

The registration date for Technician (T-1) posts has been extended by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR). As per the latest update, the deadline to apply for the Technician posts has been extended till 20 January. Earlier, the last date to apply for the registered post was till 10 January.

Candidates who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website of IARI at iari.res.in. Through this recruitment drive, the institute will fill a total of 641 Technician posts (T-1) in Pay Level-3 in the organisation.

Steps on how to apply for ICAR-IARI Technician Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at iari.res.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - ICAR-IARI Technician Recruitment 2021 application - on the home page.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to press - proceed to register and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Fill the application form and make the necessary payment.

Step 5: Once the process of filling the form is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Kindly, download the confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same.

Check the direct link to register here.

As per schedule set by the institute, IARI will conduct the examination for Technician posts from 25 January to 5 February. Appearing candidates should note that the qualifying marks for the examination is 30 percent for candidates belonging to SC/OBC/EWS categories, while 25 percent for the ST category applicants and 40 percent for unreserved category aspirants.

Those interested can find the official notification here.

Application Fee

Those belonging to UR/OBC-NCL(NCL)/EWS category are advised to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Out of which, Rs 300 will be used as registration fee and Rs 700 as an examination fee.

Meanwhile, those belonging to Schedule Tribe/Schedule Caste/ PwD/ Women/ and Ex-Servicemen category have been exempted from the examination fee. But, they will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 300 only.