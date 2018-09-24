ICAR releases AIEEA Second Allotment Result 2018 for UG, PhD admissions; check scores at icarexam.net

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) released the All India Entrance Exam for Admission (AIEEA) Second Allotment Result 2018 for UG and PhD admissions on its official website – icarexam.net on Monday.

AIEEA 2018 was organised by ICAR on 18-19 August across the country for candidates seeking admission to agricultural universities. For candidates from Kerala, the exam was conduced on 16 September, News18 reported.

The first allotment list for UG and PhD admissions was released on 15 September.

How to check your results:

- Visit ICAR'S official website, icarexam.net

- Select 'Applicant Login'

- Enter your Login Id, Password and other details

- Select option reading 'ICAR AIEEA Second Allotment Result 2018'

According to The Indian Express, the first round of allotment for PG examination results will be declared on 26 September, and for second round of allotment, the results will be out on 4 October.

The candidates from the second list are required to report at allotted universities for document verification and deposition of course fee latest by 28 September.