ICAR recruitment 2021: Apply for 641 Technician posts at iari.res.in; check direct link here

Applications for the post of Technician (T-1) have invited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). Candidates who are interested may apply for the post at the official website of IARI - https://www.iari.res.in/.

Follow these steps to apply:

- Visit the website - https://www.iari.res.in/

- Click on link that reads, ‘Application portal for recruitment of Technician (T-1)’

- Read the details to fill application and proceed to register

- Upload the mentioned document, pay the required fee for application and submit

- Keep a printout of submitted application for future use

Click here for direct link to apply.

As per the official notice released by the Institute, the last date to apply online for the post of Technician (T-1) and to pay the online application fee is 10 January. The online application fee to be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking or UPI. Candidates have to note that once the application form is submitted, it cannot be edited.

The tentative date of the ICAR computer based test is from 25 January to 5 February. The qualifying marks for the computer based test are 40 percent for unreserved category, 30 percent for SC/OBC/EWS and 25 percent for the ST category.

In order to apply for the posts of Technician (T-1), applicants should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 30 years as on 10 January, 2022. An upper age relaxation will be given to candidates who belong to SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Ex-Service Men/Serving Defence Services Personnel category as per the existing instructions of the Government of India. The maximum age-limit for serving regular employees of ICAR is capped at 58 years.

Application fee for candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs 1000, from which Rs 700 is the exam fee and Rs 300 is meant for registration fee. Those who are from SC/ST/Ex Service Men/PwD and Women categories will have to pay Rs 300 as the application fee.

The recruitment drive is being carried out for the post of Technician (T-1) for a total of 641 vacancies tentatively under the Direct Recruitment in Pay Level-3 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix at ICAR Research Institutes.