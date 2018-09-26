ICAR PG Admissions 2018: First allotment list to be released today after 5 pm, check at icar.org.in

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the first allotment list for PG Admission today after 5.00 pm on its official websites, icar.org.in and icarexam.net.

The admission process for the candidates who clear the first allotment list will begin tomorrow and will end on 1 October. The second allotment list will be declared on 4 October, and the admission process will begin on 5 October and end on 9 October.

To check the full schedule of ICAR AIEEA 2018 admissions, click here.

ICAR released the results of All India Entrance Exam for Admission, AIEEA on 19 September 2018.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Government of India.