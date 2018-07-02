ICAR likely to release AIEEA 2018 result soon for UG, PG courses; check scores on icar.org.in, aieea.net

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will announce the results for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 soon on the official websites icar.org.in and aieea.net.

The AIEEA 2018 online entrance exams was held on 22 June for postgraduate and PhD courses, whereas it was conducted for undergraduate courses on 23 June. According to the official schedule, the results were supposed to be declared in the last week of June and the online counselling was scheduled to start from 1 July.

The ICAR AIEEA result will be available in terms of overall merit-rank and category rank obtained by the candidates qualified for counseling, while the rank of candidates who do not qualify in AIEEA UG 2018 will not be declared.

The ICAR, has been able to foster a countrywide arrangement with the agricultural universities to set aside 15 percent of their seats for Bachelor degree programmes to be admitted through ICAR’s AIEE.

Also, National Talent Scholarship (NTS) of Rs 2,000 per month are awarded based on the AIEEA-UG examination to all those candidates who take admission outside their state of domicile.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.