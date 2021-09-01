The ICAR AIEEA UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 to 9 September

The admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (ICAR AIEEA) for undergraduate (UG) courses 2021 will be released by the National Testing Agency today, 1 September. Once released, candidates can download the hall tickets at the official website of the ICAR AIEE, https://icar.nta.ac.in/.

Here are the steps to download the hall ticket for ICAR AIEEA UG exam 2021:

Visit the official website at https://icar.nta.ac.in/

Click on the link to download the admit card for ICAR AIEEA 2021 that is given on the homepage

Enter the required details to log in and view your admit card

Check your admit card for any discrepancies before downloading it

In case of any issues with the hall ticket, applicants should contact the helpline specified by ICAR between 10 am and 5 pm to get the problem resolved.

The ICAR AIEEA UG exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on 7, 8, and 13 September. The exam dates were then shifted to 7 to 9 September.

The test will be computer-based mode and have a duration of two and a half hours. The questions will be in multiple choice question format, with incorrect responses leading to negative marking. The medium of the paper will be in English and Hindi.

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in agriculture and allied sciences for 15 percent of the seats in the 75 agricultural universities. The percentage of seats is increased to 100 percent for RLBCAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal, and Dr RPCAU Pusa, Bihar. Applicants will also be selected for the National Talent Scholarship through this exam.

To be eligible for the ICAR AIEEA UG exams, candidates must have passed their Class 12 with an aggregate score of at least 50 percent. They should be at least 16 years of age on 31 August 2021 to appear for the exam. There is no maximum age limit to appear for the paper.