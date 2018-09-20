ICAR AIEEA re-examination results 2018 declared; check scores at icarexam.net, icar.org.in

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the results of All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) re-exam 2018 on the official website, icarexam.net. One can also access the result from icar.org.in.

The Postgraduate (PG) and PhD entrance re-examinations of ICAR AIEEA were held on 18 August and the Undergraduate entrance (UG) was conducted on 19 August.

Here's how to check the results

- Log on to the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in.

- On the homepage, click on the 'result' link.

- Enter registration number, roll number in the space provided.

- On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government Of India.